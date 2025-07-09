Hoax bomb threat to Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The city police are probing a hoax bomb threat sent by email to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Police sources said that the email claimed that an explosive substance was planted inside the premises and would detonate shortly.

On information, the police officials and personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs, swept the premises, after which the threat was declared a hoax.

The Guindy police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the sender.

Two days ago, the city police arrested a 42-year-old man from Sivaganga district for making a hoax bomb threat to the Tamil Nadu Police headquarters. The accused had made the phone call as a prank, police investigations revealed.

The arrested person was identified as Thavasilingam of Manamadurai in Sivaganga. Officials said that Thavasilingam called the Chennai police control room on July 5 and told the personnel that explosives were planted at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) on Kamarajar Salai and disconnected the call.