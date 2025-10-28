Hoax bomb threat targets Rajinikanth, Dhanush and TN Congress chief’s homes

CHENNAI: A hoax bomb threat email sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP’s office early Tuesday morning claimed that explosives had been planted at the Poes Garden residences of actor Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush, as well as at Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai’s house in Kilpauk.

Rajinikanth had reportedly requested the police not to conduct a search at his residence. The city police carried out checks at the other residences and found the threat to be fake.

This incident comes a week after no such hoax bomb threat cases were reported in the city, following a spate of similar false alarms.

The Chennai police have launched an investigation to trace the sender of the threat mail.