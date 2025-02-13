Hoax bomb threat sparks emergency response at Nungambakkam Railway Station

CHENNAI: The Nungambakkam Railway Station in the city received a telephonic bomb threat on Thursday.

Following this, bomb disposal experts, accompanied by a sniffer dog, engaged in an intensive search.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, after a thorough investigation, it was found that the bomb threat was a hoax.

The threat caused significant panic among the passengers thronging the station for their daily commutes.

The police have registered a case and are currently searching for the unknown person who made the threat via phone.