    Hoax bomb threat sparks emergency response at Nungambakkam Railway Station

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Feb 2025 11:07 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-13 09:27:12  )
    Bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs searching at Nungambakkam Railway Station (Photo: Manivasagan) 

    CHENNAI: The Nungambakkam Railway Station in the city received a telephonic bomb threat on Thursday.

    Following this, bomb disposal experts, accompanied by a sniffer dog, engaged in an intensive search.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, after a thorough investigation, it was found that the bomb threat was a hoax.

    The threat caused significant panic among the passengers thronging the station for their daily commutes.

    The police have registered a case and are currently searching for the unknown person who made the threat via phone.

