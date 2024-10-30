Hoax bomb threat sparks emergency response at Chennai Airport

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Oct 2024 4:19 PM IST
    Chennai airport; Representative image

    CHENNAI: A mysterious email was sent to the Airport Director’s office in Meenambakkam on Wednesday, claiming that liquid explosives were hidden in a restroom at Chennai Airport, set to detonate early morning.

    The sender warned that the bomb would cause severe damage, and urged immediate evacuation.

    In response, airport officials quickly assembled and an emergency security review meeting was held.

    Given the email’s lack of clarity about whether the domestic or international terminals were affected, both terminals were thoroughly inspected.

    Bomb squads and security teams conducted an exhaustive search of all restrooms in arrival and departure areas at both the domestic and international terminals.

    Officials conducted a thorough inspection across the entire airport, after hours of rigorous search, authorities determined the bomb threat was a hoax.

    Following this, a complaint was filed with Chennai Airport Police, and they are now investigating the origin of the email, seeking to identify the individuals responsible for the false alarm.

    The incident created disruption at Chennai Airport.

    Online Desk

