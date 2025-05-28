Hoax bomb threat on cargo plane triggers overnight security operation at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: High drama unfolded at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday night after a bomb threat, originating from an email sent from Shanghai, China triggered an emergency security operation targeting a cargo flight.

The chain of events began when authorities at Mumbai Airport received a suspicious email, warning that explosives were being smuggled aboard a cargo plane arriving from China.

The email, traced to an address in Shanghai, initially suggested the flight was bound for Mumbai, prompting immediate security preparations there.

However, later on Tuesday, officials were alerted that the aircraft in question was actually headed to Chennai, not Mumbai.

Following this, emergency instructions were relayed from Mumbai and Delhi, directing Chennai Airport to activate heightened security protocols.

An urgent meeting of the Chennai Airport Emergency Security Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the Airport Director.

Orders were issued to multiple agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Air Security Task Force, and the Bomb Detection Dog Unit, to conduct a full-scale inspection of the incoming cargo aircraft.

The plane was isolated upon arrival, and the entire cargo terminal was brought under tight security.

Bomb experts, task force personnel, CISF officers, members of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Tamil Nadu’s Q Branch Police carried out throughout inspections of the aircraft and its cargo.

The inspection concluded in the early hours of Wednesday, revealing no explosives or suspicious materials.

Authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.

Despite the scare, operations at the airport remained largely unaffected.

Passenger flights continued without disruption, and no delays or diversions were reported.

While bomb threats to passenger aircraft are not uncommon at Chennai Airport, this incident marked the first time such a threat had targeted a cargo plane, officials noted.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the email.