Hoax bomb threat emailed to EPS’s residence

CHENNAI: After hoax bomb threats to Anna University and the US Embassy in Chennai in the last two days, another hoax threat email was sent to the residence of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Greenways Road on Tuesday evening.

Personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were pressed into service and after an extensive search, the threat was declared a hoax. Police sources said that the email was sent from a hotmail.com ID.

Local police have alerted the cyber crime wing to trace the sender. The threat mails to the US embassy and Anna University were sent in the name of political personalities.