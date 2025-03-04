Hoax bomb threat causes panic at Chennai airport; flights delayed

CHENNAI: A bomb threat involving powerful liquid explosives at Chennai Airport, sent through a mysterious email from a website called Aminiya Begam, caused widespread panic.

The email, which arrived early this morning, claimed that bombs were planted at the airport, triggering immediate action from airport authorities and IndiGo Airlines.

In response, an emergency meeting was held by the airport security committee, and bomb experts, aided by sniffer dogs, conducted thorough inspections across the airport.

After several hours of checks, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax, as no explosives or suspicious objects were found.

IndiGo Airlines quickly alerted the Chennai Airport Director’s office and local police, who launched an investigation.

This led to delays in flights, including those heading to destinations such as Andaman, Delhi, and Mumbai, with extensive checks conducted on the planes.

Chennai Airport police have filed a case and are actively investigating the source of the email, while the Chennai Cyber Crime Branch is working to identify those behind the hoax.

This bomb threat follows a series of similar incidents at Chennai Airport over the past year, prompting stricter security measures and penalties for those found responsible for sending hoax threats.

Although these threats had decreased following stricter regulations, the latest incident has once again caused major concerns at the airport.