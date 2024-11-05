Hoax bomb threat at Tambaram railway station, train services remain unaffected

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tambaram railway station on Tuesday morning following a hoax bomb threat. However, the train services were not affected due to the threat.

On Tuesday around 9 am the Tambaram police commissioner's office received a phone call in which the caller mentioned that powerful explosives had been placed near the ticket counter of the Tambaram railway station and disconnected the call.

Soon the Tambaram Railway police and the RPF were alerted and the bomb squad who rushed to the spot started to search the ticket counters in Tambaram East and West and other premises of the railway station.

The Tambaram and Selaiyur police teams also arrived at the station and made sure the commuters were boarding and deboarding the train safely.

Later after three hours of search, it was confirmed that it was a hoax call and the Tambaram railway police have registered a case and are trying to nab the caller.

The train services were not affected during the three hours and the tickets were also issued as usual to the commuters and there was no delay.