Hitting where it hurts, NCB Chennai unit freezes inter-State meth traffickers’ assets,

CHENNAI: The Chennai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) froze assets worth Rs 1.5 crore of the accused held in two methamphetamine seizure cases.

In the first case, the bureau seized 5.970 kg of methamphetamine at the Kilambakkam bus terminus in July 2024. Further investigation led to the recovery of an additional 0.954 kg of the drug and Rs 7 lakh in cash, resulting in the arrest of three accused.

According to NCB, the syndicate was involved in trafficking drugs from northeastern states to Tamil Nadu and then to Sri Lanka. The NCB froze assets worth Rs 1.46 crore which the accused had acquired using drug money.

In the second case, the NCB seized 3.056 kg of methamphetamine from Egmore railway station, leading to the arrest of two individuals under the NDPS Act in November 2023.

A follow-up operation uncovered Rs 50.13 lakh in cash and 100 grams of gold from one of the accused.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate was involved in inter-State drug trafficking from Telangana to Tamil Nadu. As part of its financial probe investigation, NCB froze illegally acquired immovable assets worth Rs 11.89 lakh.

"This freezing order exemplifies NCB's commitment to ensuring that drug traffickers do not benefit from illegally acquired properties," an official release stated.