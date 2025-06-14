History-sheeter Mint Ramesh held again, under kidnapping charges

CHENNAI: A former life convict and notorious history-sheeter 'Mint' Ramesh was arrested on kidnapping charges by the city police after a complaint from a lawyer who alleged that Ramesh's men forcibly made him sign over property documents after kidnapping him.

Ramesh was a life convict in the murder case of former MLA Stanley Shanmugam of AIADMK, who was hacked to death outside his house in Vyasarpadi on November 8, 1997. Ramesh and his associate, Nagendran, were initially sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment by a trial court, which was enhanced to life imprisonment by the Madras High Court.

According to police sources, on his return from prison after serving his jail term, Ramesh allegedly indulged in Kangaroo courts and extortion and joined a political party about a couple of years ago. He was arrested by the Avadi city police in 2023.

The current arrest was based on a complaint from M Venu (52) of Surapet by the Puzhal police. Ramesh had attempted to sell some plots belonging to his family when Ramesh intervened and made him sell five plots to different clients and took a commission. On April 16, Venu was inspecting his property when Ramesh's men bundled up Venu in a car and took him to a spot where they forcibly got signatures on some property documents and let him off.

Based on Venu's complaint, Puzhal police arrested Ramesh on kidnapping and other charges. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.