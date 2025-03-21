History-sheeter ‘High Court’ Maharaja shot at during escape bid in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police team opened fire at a history-sheeter when he attempted to evade arrest by allegedly attacking them near Guindy during the early hours of Friday.

The history-sheeter ‘High Court’ Maharaja (31) was injured on his knee. Police seized a country-made gun from him.

According to the police, he was named ‘High Court Maharaja’ after a village deity in their native village in Thoothukudi. Velachery police were on the lookout for Maharaja after he and his gang members attempted to kidnap a jewellery showroom owner’s son in Adambakkam.

A special team apprehended three of his associates at a lodge in Velachery who led them to Maharaja's hideout. After securing him from Tirunelveli, the team brought him to Chennai. He was asked to disclose information about the two-wheeler and the country-made gun he used in the attempted kidnap.

The accused took police to a spot near Guindy Race Course and while retrieving the country-made gun he pointed at the officers and threatened them. Though he pulled the trigger, the gun did not fire after which he flung stones at the cops and tried to flee when police opened fire and injured him.

He was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. Police said that Maharaja has several cases against him including murder and extortion among others.