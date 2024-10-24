History-sheeter held for murder bid in Perumbakkam attempts suicide in police station

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old history-sheeter, who was arrested for attempting to murder a man, tried to commit suicide in police custody on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Lokeshwaran of Valluvar Nagar in Perumbakkam, has several cases pending against him at Perumbakkam and Pallikaranai police stations.

According to police, Lokeshwaran attempted to murder another Perumbakkam resident Madan on Tuesday night in the same area. After being informed, the Perumbakkam police arrived at the scene and took him into custody for questioning. At the police station, Lokeshwaran took out a blade he was hiding in his pocket and cut his throat.

The police rushed him to the private hospital in the locality from where he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He is currently recuperating there.

The police have registered a case against the history-sheeter under two sections and further investigation is on.

In another incident, three men attacked a man with sickles at Veerapathiran Nagar in Perumbakkam. Police said the trio intercepted Vino Edward Singh (26) of Perumbakkam on Tuesday night and attacked him. When Edward started running and shouting for help, drawing public attention, the three men quit chasing him and fled the spot. Edward was later admitted to the Chrompet General Hospital.

The Perumbakkam police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the attackers.