History sheeter held for harassing woman delivery agent in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for harassing a woman food delivery executive in Madhavaram in a public place.

According to the complainant, a 31-year-old woman, she was at a tea shop on Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) road when the incident happened.

The accused had touched her inappropriately, and when the woman questioned him, he had threatened her. The Madhavaram police registered a case under sections of BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. After investigations, Moses alias Appu (25) of Ponniammanmedu was arrested by the police.

The probe revealed that Appu is a history sheeter. Moses was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In a similar incident, the Mylapore police had arrested a man for woman harassment after he allegedly misbehaved with a 21-year-old college student outside the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore on Sunday. The accused, Vijayakumar (48), worked as a driver with a government department, police said.