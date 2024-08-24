History-sheeter hacks man to death during drunken brawl in Padi

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old food delivery executive was hacked to death allegedly after a drunken brawl in Padi on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Kalidas of Tiruverkadu. Police said that Kalidas had visited a relative’s house in Padi when the incident happened.

On Thursday night, Kalidas consumed alcohol with a group. While drinking, an argument broke out between Kalidas and a history-sheeter, Manikandan. Both of them exchanged blows.

However, Manikandan pulled out a weapon after which Kalidas fled the scene. Others in the group tried to pacify Manikandan, but he pushed them away, chased Kalidas, caught him at the junction of two streets, attacked him with a weapon and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed a bloody Kalidas on the road alerted the police after which he was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. JJ Nagar police have registered a case and launched a search for Manikandan.