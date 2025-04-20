Begin typing your search...

    History sheeter hacked to death in Vyasarpadi

    Vyasarpadi Police registered a case of murder and moved his body for post mortem

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 April 2025 10:25 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, a history sheeter, was hacked to death by a duo in Vyasarpadi on Sunday evening. The deceased, J Raj alias Thondai Raj was arrested in a criminal case early this year and had come out on bail about a month ago.

    Raj is a A+ category rowdy and has about a dozen criminal cases against him including a couple of murder cases, according to the police.

    He was living in Manali. On Sunday, he had come to a relative's house in Vyasarpadi to celebrate Easter, probe revealed.

    Around 6 30 pm, Raj was walking along SM Nagar 4th Street when he was intercepted by a duo on a two wheeler and attacked with weapons.

    Passerby rescued Raj and moved him to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

    Vyasarpadi Police registered a case of murder and moved his body for post mortem.

    Police are going through CCTV footage near the scene of crime to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

    history sheeterVyasarpadi murderGovernment Stanley Hospital
    DTNEXT Bureau

