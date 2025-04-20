History sheeter hacked to death in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, a history sheeter, was hacked to death by a duo in Vyasarpadi on Sunday evening. The deceased, J Raj alias Thondai Raj was arrested in a criminal case early this year and had come out on bail about a month ago.

Raj is a A+ category rowdy and has about a dozen criminal cases against him including a couple of murder cases, according to the police.

He was living in Manali. On Sunday, he had come to a relative's house in Vyasarpadi to celebrate Easter, probe revealed.

Around 6 30 pm, Raj was walking along SM Nagar 4th Street when he was intercepted by a duo on a two wheeler and attacked with weapons.

Passerby rescued Raj and moved him to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Vyasarpadi Police registered a case of murder and moved his body for post mortem.

Police are going through CCTV footage near the scene of crime to ascertain the identity of the suspects.