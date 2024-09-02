History-sheeter detained for stalking minor slashes self with broken mirror at Royapuram AWPS

CHENNAI: A man who was detained at the Royapuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) for stalking a minor girl attempted suicide by slashing himself with a broken mirror piece on Sunday.

The accused is a history-sheeter and has several cases against him, police said. He was allegedly stalking and harassing the 17-year-old girl by asking her to accept his 'proposal'. After the teenager told her mother about the issue, she filed a police complaint.

The accused was picked up by the Royapuram AWPS personnel and detained at the police station before produced for remand.

Police sources said that on Sunday, he suddenly went into the washroom at the station and broke the mirror and used a piece of the glass to inflict injuries on himself.

Upon hearing his screams, police personnel rescued him and moved him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he is under treatment.

The accused will be remanded in judicial custody after treatment, the police said.