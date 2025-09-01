Hindu Munnani cadres booked for violating Vinayagar Chathurthi guidelines

CHENNAI: The city police have booked about 53 cadres of Hindu Munnani, including the outfit's state secretary Manali Manoharan, for allegedly violating restrictions during a Vinayagar idol procession on Sunday.

Police sources said the outfit members attempted to carry small idols onto a sensitive stretch in Triplicane despite police barricading the stretch with barbed wire fences.

In an earlier meeting with the representatives from Hindu outfits, the city police had issued them a charter of guidelines to be followed regarding the installation of idols and procession.

The Zam Bazaar police booked them for violations. Overall, the idol procession and immersion on Sunday were carried out without any major untoward incidents. The city police said they had tight security arrangements in place, and about 2,054 Vinayagar idols were immersed in four immersion points in the city over the weekend.