Higher edu dept to audit Anna University MoUs’ outcome

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring a proper monitoring mechanism, all the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) of Anna University with industries and institutions will be audited for their accomplishments.

Sources from the Higher Education Department said that recently, the university signed 16 national-level MoUs at the national level with different organisations in the government and private sector.

Similarly, the institution has signed an agreement with University of Nottingham, United Kingdom to improve the relationship between the two Universities in terms of research, student activities and innovation development.

In addition, in the academic year 2023-24, Anna University has received 38 funded research projects and 685 consultancy assignments totalling a value of Rs 14.00 crore. Likewise, the university has been granted 26 patents during the same period.

A senior professor at Anna University, seeking anonymity said that a decision was taken to conduct an audit and review of MoUs signed by the institution at the recent syndicate meeting, the highest decision-making body of the university.

"Accordingly, all the MoUs and projects will be consolidated and review its accomplishments in an exclusive meeting to be conducted shortly under the aegis of an additional secretary in Higher Education Department," he added.

Stating after the review meeting, a detailed report on the current status of the agreements signed by the university will be submitted, he said that after getting the report, authorities will ensure that all the agreements were successful within the stipulated period mentioned in the MoUs.

He said if the MoUs are successful, the university would also go for an extension period so that more students would benefit.

"In addition, the university will also ensure that various research projects, which were taken by the scholars of the institution, would also be completed in time," he said the centrally sponsored research project proposal entitled "Sustainable Energy Technologies – Integration of Energy Storage Options with Renewable Energy Power Generation for Sustainable Micro Smart Grid" will also be reviewed.