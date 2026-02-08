Decorating the city with art: The men behind Chennai's murals

Digital eating into real art

Andrews (54) is currently painting the upcoming SDAT sports complex in Korukkupettai, Old Washermanpet. For over a week now, he has been decorating the walls with portraits of PV Sindhu and other sports stars, bringing the complex’s skeletal structure to life. The art is meant to inspire young athletes who will soon train here.

“It was my curiosity that led me here. I am not formally trained,” begins Andrews, who has been drawing and painting since childhood. When asked why he chose mural painting, he says it is one of the rare art forms today. “Nobody does big-scale art these days. I have been interested in this from the start, and I want to sustain it.” He laments that the art is slowly fading into oblivion, with only a few taking it up as digital art takes over. “Ours is probably the last generation involved in work at this scale. While young people do come and see our work, I am not sure how many would take this up.”