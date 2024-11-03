High-level bridge to come over Cooum in Padi Kuppam to boost connectivity

CHENNAI: In a respite to residents of Padi Kuppam and Mogappair, the state highways department has proposed the construction of a high-level bridge to replace the causeway over the Cooum, in Padi Kuppam, which connects the Poonamallee highway to Mogappair.

The proposed high-level bridge would provide all-weather connectivity to the Poonamallee High Road unlike the existing causeway which gets submerged if the Cooum River overflows during the monsoon period. The proposed bridge promotes improved access to Padi Kuppam, Rail Nagar, and Sathya Sai Nagar from Poonamallee High Road.

The highways department has floated bids to construct a high-level bridge connecting Poonamallee High Road with Padi Kuppam Road and Rail Nagar Road at Rs 22.60 crore.

It is to be noted that the two-lane Rail Nagar causeway was badly damaged in the 2015 floods and it was subsequently repaired and opened for traffic again. However, the residents of Padi Kuppam and Rail Nagar have been demanding the city corporation and the state government to construct a high-level bridge replacing the existing causeway which became unusable during the monsoon period.

“If the Rail Nagar causeway gets flooded, we will be forced to take a detour via Nolambur bridge through narrow and congested roads to reach Poonamallee High Road. The Golden George Nagar bridge, which was opened only a few years ago, was restricted to only two-wheeler usage due to issues over the stability of the bridge. So we are forced to travel a long distance during every monsoon,” said Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Padi Kuppam Road. He demanded the highways department complete the bridge work as soon as possible.

As per the project proposal, a 91-meter-long high-level bridge with a 7.5 m wide carriageway and 1.5 m wide footpath on either side of the carriageway will be constructed.

The existing causeway was only 63 m long and 5.5 wide. Though the Padi Kuppam Road and Rail Nagar Road come under Greater Chennai Corporation maintenance, the highway department would lay a 12 m wide approach road of the state highway standard to ensure free movement of vehicles.

With the high-level bridge constructed on the existing alignment, the causeway would be dismantled and a new diversion road would be provided across the Cooum to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.