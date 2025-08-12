High-capacity beach cleaners to revamp Chennai beaches soon

CHENNAI: In a move to transform Chennai's beaches into eco-friendly spaces and improve cleanliness along the city's coastline, the Greater Chennai Corporation has plans of procuring an advanced beach cleaning machine at a cost of Rs 95 lakhs.

According to a report in The Hindu, the equipment which is tractor-driven is capable of clearing six acres of sand per hour and will operate across beaches in Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelangarai, Akkarai and Uthandi, which are areas coming under sustainable upgrades under the state's Blue Flag Certification initiative.

The machine features a 2 cubic meter hopper, a 7-foot cleaning width and the ability to remove debris such as plastic, glass, and seaweed up to 6 inches deep. The four-wheel-drive tractor which is powered by a 55 HP diesel engine also includes GPS and fuel monitoring systems. With a top speed of 15 kms per hour and a 9 foot dumping height, it is designed to clean both wet and dry sand.