Hello FM celebrates 20 years, expands reach to 21 cities  

CHENNAI: Hello FM, the beloved radio station of Tamil Nadu, has proudly stepped into its 20th year of broadcasting. Launched in October 2006, as part of the Daily Thanthi group, the station has grown to become the officially recognised primary radio station in the State, cherished by millions.

Marking this milestone, Hello FM announced a special birthday gift for its listeners: a significant expansion.

Having secured licenses in a recent nationwide auction, the station will now broadcast in 11 new towns namely Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Karur, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Neyveli, Rajapalayam, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Vaniyambadi, and Kunnur. This expansion elevates its total reach to an unprecedented 21 cities across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, solidifying its position as the undisputed leader in Tamil radio.

Over the past two decades, Hello FM has cemented its place in the daily lives of approximately 4.6 crore people. Known for its dynamic mix of music, live discussions, expert interviews, and public awareness campaigns, the station has been a constant companion, even during natural disasters and the pandemic.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Hello FM aired many special programmes from October 2-5, thanking its listeners for their unwavering support and promising to remain the voice and breath of Tamil Nadu.