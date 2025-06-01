HECS, Credai Chennai hold seminar on green buildings

CHENNAI: Hubert Enviro Care Systems (HECS) and CREDAI Chennai organised a seminar on Environmental Clearance Requirements and Compliance in Chennai.

Industry leaders, environmental experts, policymakers, and stakeholders participated in the seminar to share insights and best practices for navigating environmental regulations and promoting sustainable development.

Dwaraka Nath, chairman, SEIAA-Puducherry, highlighted the importance of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India's commitment to meeting them within defined timelines.

CT Puttaswamy, a member of SEAC Karnataka, elaborated on the role of EIA studies as strategic decision-making tools and complemented by a SWOT analysis to enhance their practical relevance in project planning and execution.

Dr Balasubramaniam, professor of Chemical Engineering at Anna University and member of the State Disaster Management Committee, spoke on waste management, emphasising the intersection of science and policy.He called for an integrated approach to turn environmental challenges into sustainable development strategies.