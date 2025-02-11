Heavy traffic on OMR due to marriage of 54 couples, including district collector’s at Kandaswamy temple

CHENNAI: As many as 54 couples, including Chengalpattu District Collector, got married at the Kandaswamy Temple in Tiruporur on OMR in Chengalpattu district on a single day on Monday causing a huge turnout at the temple and connected traffic jam on OMR.

Since Monday was an auspicious day, 54 families had booked to get married at the temple.

The temple administration said that more than 20,000 people had visited the temple that day. Also, since 54 weddings took place, including the wedding of the District Collector, there was heavy traffic congestion on OMR Road and four main roads.

Many couples had arrived to get married without making any booking as well. They were seen standing around the temple premises and getting married.

Chengalpattu District Collector Arun Raj, and Dr Kausika were engaged two months ago. Subsequently, their marriage was held in a simple manner on Monday between 6.30 am and 7.30 am at the temple premises.

Special arrangements had been made by the temple administration for the wedding. Minister Anbarasan attended the ceremony and congratulated the couple. Families of the couple, and many government officials also attended and congratulated them.

People from Tiruporur and surrounding villages also arrived at the temple after getting married at homes and other wedding halls