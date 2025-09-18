Heavy rush at Chennai airport delays security check; international, domestic flights affected

CHENNAI: International and domestic flights from Chennai airport faced delays on Thursday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Flights bound for Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Dubai were delayed by one to two hours. According to airport sources, heavy passenger traffic at the international terminal slowed down security checks by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). As a result, passengers boarded late, leading to flight departures being pushed back.

Domestic services to Pune, Hyderabad and Thoothukudi were also delayed by nearly three hours. Officials said flights from northern states were arriving late due to heavy rains and poor weather conditions, which in turn affected onward departures from Chennai.

Passengers expressed frustration over the prolonged delays at both the international and domestic terminals.