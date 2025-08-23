Heavy rains lash Chennai; 17 cm in Sholinganallur and Parry's, 15 in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Chennai and its neighbouring districts were lashed by heavy overnight rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, resulting in waterlogging across several areas and leading to traffic snarls on Saturday morning.

According to data released by the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, Sholinganallur recorded the highest rainfall of 17.05 cm as of 8.30 a.m., followed by Parrys (16.95 cm) and Madipakkam (14.91 cm). More than 20 rain gauge stations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts registered over 10 cm of rainfall. Arcot in Ranipet received 14.06 cm, while Tirutani and Cholavaram in Tiruvallur recorded 13.1 cm each.

In Chennai, Narayanapuram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam and Pallikaranai each received around 10 cm of rainfall. Waterlogging was reported in stretches of OMR, Velachery, Vadapalani and Iyappanthangal, hampering pedestrian and vehicular movement. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation said there was no water stagnation in the 20 vehicular subways under its maintenance. Corporation staff cleared uprooted trees at Teynampet’s Tank Bund Road, 24th Street in Nanganallur and near Loyola College.

Tragedy struck in Kannagi Nagar early on Saturday when a woman sanitary worker died of electrocution due to waterlogging. An inquiry into the incident has been initiated. Several arterial roads, including those in Velachery, witnessed severe waterlogging, causing hardship to office-goers.

In a social media update at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said light to moderate rain was likely to occur in isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram in the next three hours.