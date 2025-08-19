Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupt Chennai–Mumbai flight services

CHENNAI: Heavy rains in Mumbai led to the cancellation of two flights and delays in four others between Chennai and Mumbai on Tuesday.

The IndiGo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Chennai, scheduled at 5.35 pm, and the Chennai to Mumbai flight at 6.20 pm have been cancelled.

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Chennai at 5.10 am, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai at 8.55 am, an Air India flight from Chennai to Mumbai at 9.35 am, and an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai at 3 pm were delayed.

Chennai airport officials said that both IndiGo and Air India had informed passengers in advance about the cancellations and delays, and alternative arrangements were made for their travel.