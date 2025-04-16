Heavy rains hit Chennai and suburbs; RMC forecasts showers in 8 TN districts

CHENNAI: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit various parts of Chennai and its suburbs on Wednesday morning, particularly in areas like Ponneri, Minjur and Pulicat. Showers are still ongoing in many localities.

Several parts of the city, including Anna Nagar, Egmore, Vepery, Kolathur, and surrounding areas, received early morning showers, bringing respite from the scorching heat. By noon, Avadi and its surrounding areas also reported heavy rainfall.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the gusty winds accompanied by the rains caused difficulties for motorists across the city and its suburbs. In one incident, strong winds tore down an advertisement banner, which fell on a power line and disrupted electricity supply in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rainfall in nine districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm today. Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely at one or two places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are also expected at one or two places in Ranipet, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram, the RMC said in its bulletin.

