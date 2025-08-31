Heavy rain disrupts flight services at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai airport were disrupted on Sunday night following heavy rainfall.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 15 outbound flights to destinations including Colombo, Muscat, and Dubai were delayed. Similarly, 12 inbound flights from overseas and other Indian cities landed behind schedule.

A Lufthansa flight from Germany, along with four flights from Hyderabad, Mangalore, and Delhi, were unable to land and were diverted to Bengaluru after circling in the air for an extended period.

Eight other flights also circled in the skies for long durations before eventually landing late, the report added.

The city experienced heavy downpours on Sunday night, triggered by variations in westerly wind speeds.

Rainfall was reported in Chennai Central railway station area, Egmore, Purasawalkam, Vadapalani, Guindy, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Porur, Valasaravakkam, Ramapuram, Mylapore, and Saidapet. Thunderstorms accompanied by intense showers lashed Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, and Ambattur.

Manali recorded the highest rainfall at 27 cm, followed by Wimco Nagar with 23 cm, Korattur with 18 cm, and Kathivakkam with 13 cm.