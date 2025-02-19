Heavy fog disrupts traffic in Chennai and suburbs

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Feb 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Chennai and its suburban regions witnessed heavy fog (Maalaimalar)

    CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburban regions witnessed heavy fog on Wednesday morning, which disrupted traffic. Reduced visibility made it difficult for drivers to see vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted dry weather to persist in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions until February 22.

    However, the maximum temperature is expected to be 2-3°C above normal at several places.

    Online Desk

