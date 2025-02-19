Heavy fog disrupts traffic in Chennai and suburbs

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburban regions witnessed heavy fog on Wednesday morning, which disrupted traffic. Reduced visibility made it difficult for drivers to see vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

The fog was also observed in various areas, including Maduranthagam, Melmaruvathur, and Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district, added a Maalaimalar report.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted dry weather to persist in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions until February 22.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to be 2-3°C above normal at several places.