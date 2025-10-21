Heart Wise Quiz 2025 inspires students to embrace healthy living

CHENNAI: Aiming to create awareness about heart health, nutrition, and healthy living from a young age, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, Chennai, organised the Heart Wise Quiz 2025 for students from Classes 5 to 9.

Interacting with the semi-finalists during the event that was organised in commemoration of World Heart Day, Dr TG Sivaranjani, Director, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, emphasised the triad mantra for healthy living – food, exercise, and sleep. She also shared practical tips on balanced eating, simple strength-training routines, and maintaining proper sleep in sync with the circadian rhythm.

Highlighting the hospital’s preventive health initiatives, she said, “Our mission goes beyond treating illness. While we are fully equipped for cardiac emergencies 24/7, we see it as our duty to help society stay healthy and prevent such emergencies whenever possible.”

Dr Senthil Raj, Consultant Cardiologist, engaged the children in friendly interaction that put them at ease, while also offering insights on heart health and lifestyle choices. The Grand Finale saw six finalists compete in a spirited battle of knowledge and quick thinking, impressing everyone with their awareness and enthusiasm.

Nirighna Peetha, Sivananda Rajaram Senior School (Class 8), won the first prize; Navellen M Sivakumaran, PSBB KK Nagar (Class 7), came second; and Srinand Suresh Kumar Warrier, Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kolapakkam (Class 8), was third. The winners were given trophies, cash prizes, and certificates.

Dhaksh A, Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kolapakkam (Class 8); Rakshita Krishnakumar, TIPS, Perungudi (Class 8); and Aarav Ramesh, Mount Litera Zee School, OMR (Class 5), were adjudged runner-ups.

All finalists and semi-finalists also received certificates for participation.