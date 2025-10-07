Heart beats: Protected angioplasty gives 95-year-old new lease of life

CHENNAI: A city hospital has successfully performed a protected angioplasty on a 95-year-old man, making him one of the oldest patients in Asia to undergo such a highly complex cardiac procedure, said a press release.

The patient, Shankaran, was admitted following a major heart attack (NSTEMI) that severely compromised his heart function.

Despite advanced age and multiple co-morbidities, including hypertension, anaemia, and a prior stroke, a multidisciplinary cardiac team led by Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, director and head of cardiology, Promed Hospital, executed a multi-vessel percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with precision, claimed the hospital’s press release.

To ensure safety during the high-risk intervention, doctors employed the Impella CP, a miniature heart pump that temporarily supports cardiac function, along with Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) for real-time, high-definition imaging to guide accurate stent placement. Drug-eluting stents were placed in the right coronary artery and left main artery, while drug-eluting balloons were used to clear blockages in the posterior left branch and diagonal artery, a rare and delicate combination in patients of this age.

The procedure was completed without complications. Shankaran made a remarkable recovery, regaining mobility and resuming daily interactions soon after discharge. Dr Arun said, “Performing angioplasty in a 95-year-old required precision and strategic restraint. Every step was carefully designed to balance safety with success.”

Dr Spoorthi Arun, founder-MD, Promed Hospital, added, “This case exemplifies how technology, teamwork, and compassion can converge to deliver safe outcomes, even in extremely high-risk scenarios.”