Health Min inaugurates construction of SWD near Aranganathan subway

CHENNAI: Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Saidapet MLA Ma Subramanian inaugurated the construction of a 1.54 km Stormwater Drainage (SWD) system for four streets on Govindan Road near the Aranganathan Subway in Ward 140 of Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) for Rs 5.10 crores.

The SWD system will cover 520 metres on KR Kovil Street, 220 metres on Sampangi Street, 455 metres on Ellai Amman Kovil Street and 345 metres on Govindan Street.

"The works have been commenced ahead of monsoon to avoid water stagnation in these streets," the minister said.