Health GCC commissioner scraps physical files, shifts to e-office

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has banned physical files from his office and moved to e-office, a digital workplace initiative that can track any file and check its pendency with the concerned official.

"I have banned physical files in my office. We have moved to e-office at the head office, zonal level office, and regional office level recently. The state government is promoting e-office, which is a good system that can work from anywhere, is transparent and accountable," Kumaragurubaran told DT Next.

He further added that files can be tracked as well as how long it has been pending with an official. "Also, officers need not wait for my presence in the office. I can keep approving the files online," he said, and added that e-office has also been welcomed by the corporation officials.

It takes at least two weeks for the officials to understand the scheme workers and approve the file, the GCC Commissioner said. "That is the reason for the delay in various projects in the city earlier," he added.

Kumaragurubaran noted that the e-office initiative would reduce paper consumption at the city corporation and cut costs.

It is noteworthy that the revenue department of the Chennai Corporation has already moved to a digital platform for the public to pay their taxes, cutting down on queues at the head office and zonal office.

It would also reduce the number of tax bills that the department generates. Now, tax defaulters' names can be added on the portal for follow-ups.

"Work gets done swiftly without any delay due to the e-office system and gets approved within a day. Additionally, the paperless work would help document/digitise all projects," a senior GCC official from Teynampet zone (zone 9) said.