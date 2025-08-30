Head constable dies by suicide at Alandur police quarters

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old Head Constable died by suicide at his residence in the Alandur police quarters on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Chandramohan, was a head constable at the Central Crime Branch in Chennai. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, who works in Kerala, and their two daughters.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Jennifer had been trying to call her husband since morning but was unable to reach him. When she could not get hold of him until 10 pm, she alerted their neighbours and asked them to check on him.

The neighbours, receiving no response, broke open the door and found Chandramohan dead.

On information, the Alandur police recovered the body and sent it to the Chrompet Government Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Police stated that they would be able to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step only after they spoke to the deceased's wife.