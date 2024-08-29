Pamban Swamigal Samadhi made into temple, alleges plea; Madras HC asks govt to respond

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to file a counter to a petition challenging the alteration of the basic structure and statue of Pamban Swamigal Jeeva Samadhi Nilayam in Thiruvanmiyur.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the petition moved by Saiva Siddhantha Perumandram, a charitable organisation, seeking to restrain the HR&CE from making any alteration to the memorial.

Senior counsel Singaravelan, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted that the HR&CE is conducting a mandala puja and altering the basic structure of the Pamban Swamigal Samadhi, treating it as a temple, which is against Pamban Swamigal's will.

Without even attempting to organise a team of devotees and followers of Pamban Swamigal in accordance with guidelines laid out explicitly and implicitly by the Swamigal, the HR&CE has been acting unilaterally, he said.

After the submission, the bench directed the respondent to file a counter.

The case was tagged along with another petition filed by the same petitioner challenging the consecration ceremony to the Pamban Swamigal Samadhi by the HR&CE.

The petitioner contended that consecrations are performed for temples and not for a samadhi (memorial), where saints are interred.

Pamban Swamigal even refrained from taking dikska and was blessed directly by Lord Murugan with gnosis and mantras, said the petitioner.