Have a startup idea? Get seed fund, support from Anna University

CHENNAI: In a move to encourage students of Tamil Nadu to think innovatively like entrepreneurs, Anna University has invited startup ideas from students on various themes, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Language, Internet of Things, and Agriculture.

The selected ideas would be offered Rs 2 lakh as seed fund, mentorship, assistance in incorporating the firm, patenting, among a host of other support.

The main objective of the programme is to provide a platform for students and early-stage startups to develop and showcase innovative ideas, encourage entrepreneurial activities in educational institutions, foster the creation of new startups, and honouring outstanding contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs, said the university.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of Anna University has been entrusted with the task of receiving applications from the students and faculty members who are interested in working on startup ideas.

The initiative is open to final year students from all streams from colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The university officials added that applicants can also work on other themes like software as a service (SaaS) and mobile applications.

A selection committee comprising officials from Anna University and also experts from the industry will choose the best startup ideas suggested by the students.

The students whose ideas are selected will receive seed grant funding up to Rs 2,00,000 per idea. The programme offers resources and mentorship for building proof-of-concept models, workshops, and pitching opportunities.

The university will also provide free company registration to eliminate financial barriers to formalising the students’ startup. In addition, the institution will also provide legal and administrative support with expert guidance through the registration process and patent filing.

The centre will also give access to one-on-one mentorship to ensure business success besides focusing on innovation and growth without worrying about incorporation costs.

The initiative will also provide startups with a platform to showcase their products and innovations to potential investors, customers, and partners.

The last date for the students to apply will be on or before March 31.