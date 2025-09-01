Has CMRL stopped issuing Singara Chennai cards?

CHENNAI: Just months after the rollback of the travel card, many commuters are unable to purchase the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)/Singara Chennai card at Metro station counters. Now, many speculate whether the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has halted issuing the card to boost store value pass (SVP) sales.

Talking to DT Next, several Metro Rail users allege they were denied the Singara Chennai card at Metro Rail counters and instead, were encouraged to purchase CMRL's in-house card, the SVP.

The Metro Rail began pushing SVP, which was introduced in November 2022, in July, and sales of Singara Chennai cards at the counters were stopped due to an oral instruction from the CMRL.

"I was using a travel card, which CMRL stopped in August. Passengers were directed to purchase a Singara Chennai card, issued by the State Bank of India, instead. However, when I recently tried to purchase one at Tirumangalam and Egmore Metro stations, I was denied one," said Suraj, an IT professional.

A Madras University professor, who is a regular Metro user, alleged he was directed to purchase the card from any MTC bus depot or stand as the Metro Rail has ceased NCMC issuance at its counters.

"I was clearly told that CMRL at present is withholding from issuing the Singara Chennai card, and if I insist on wanting one, I can procure it from the MTC bus stand or from stations like Central and Alandur. Also, I was directed to purchase SVP, which is a digital version/QR-based ticketing service which can be used through CMRL’s mobile app," said the professor.

Commenting on the confusion the issue has been causing, another regular commuter said, "There is no issue in CMRL rolling out multiple ticketing options. However, abruptly stopping a service to boost another causes a dilemma among passengers. And, even in doing so, there must be clear instructions to the public."

Many passengers have also flagged network issues they encounter while using SVP and have urged the CMRL to rectify issues proactively before promoting. No response was received from CMRL when contacted on the issue.