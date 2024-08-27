Hardware for quantum computing tech would be ready in 4-5 years: IIT-M Director

CHENNAI: Hardware for quantum computing technology will be ready in four to five years, said IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti, pointing out that quantum computing will be the next generation of computers that will provide us with the most reliable and accurate information.

"In an attempt to create the nextgen computers, many countries are involved in developing quantum computing at an international level. The classic computers we currently use operate with binary numbers (0, 1) as commands. Quantum computing will be faster than the classic computers we currently use," Kamakoti told reporters after inaugurating the 16th edition of the International Conference on Quantum Communication, Measurement & Computing (QCMC 2024) on the IIT-M campus on Monday.

"A quantum computing machine can accept commands between 0 and 1 binary numbers. Artificial Intelligence will work in the future based on the quantum computer. It may take up to five years for the development of quantum computing technology to be used to some extent. Fabrication of hardware objects for quantum computing technology is very challenging," Kamakoti said, adding the electronics used in quantum computing hardware are made of diamond and tested.

Research is also being done on the use of quantum sense technology to provide accurate information and now we are starting to use the sensing mechanism more and quantum computing will be the basis for it, he noted.

Elaborating, Kamakoti said, "We provide security in bank transactions through classic computers. But it is possible to break the security feature by using another classical computer. But if the security feature is established in the quantum computing method, it will be difficult to break it."

Mete Atature, Chair, Steering Committee, QCMC 2024, University of Cambridge, UK, and Ajai Chowdhury, chairman of Mission Governing Board, National Quantum Mission, among others, were present.