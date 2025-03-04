Begin typing your search...

    Hang on to tender coconuts, mercury expected to reach 35°C in Chennai

    Average temperature across TN may range between 32°C to 36°C from March 7 to 13, says Met

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 March 2025 10:41 PM IST
    Representative Image (ANI)

    CHENNAI: Several places in Tamil Nadu are expected to experience a surge in temperature levels with dry weather for the next five days due to the easterly wind pattern. C

    Under the influence of light north easterlies/easterlies/south easterlies, which prevail over the region at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather will likely continue in Tamil Nadu. A surge in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3°C above normal is expected for the next two days. According to extended-range predictions by dynamical models, the maximum temperatures will likely remain near normal over most parts of the state, ranging from 30°C to 34°C until March 6, stated a senior official with the RMC.

    The meteorological department stated that the mercury will likely remain normal to slightly above normal in Tamil Nadu, with temperatures expected to range from 32°C to 36°C from March 7 to 13. Similarly, the minimum temperature may marginally increase in the coming days, especially in coastal and adjacent districts in the state.

    For Chennai and its suburbs, the maximum temperature may rise by 2 to 3°C and may reach around 35°C over the next two days. However, weather officials stated that no abnormal temperature increase is expected for the coming days.

    On the other hand, due to a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and its vicinity, which has become less marked, mist/haze is expected to prevail over isolated places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, during the early morning hours. Light to moderate rain is predicted over a few places in the southern districts for the next two to three days.

    RAIN OR SHINE

    TN likely to witness temperature increase by 2 to 3°C

    However, no abnormal surge in temperature predicted

    Southern districts may enjoy a light spell due to cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar

    Early hours of the day may be misty at isolated pockets across the state, including Chennai

    Heatwave alertDry weather in Chennai
