Hang on to tender coconuts, mercury expected to reach 35°C in Chennai

CHENNAI: Several places in Tamil Nadu are expected to experience a surge in temperature levels with dry weather for the next five days due to the easterly wind pattern. C

Under the influence of light north easterlies/easterlies/south easterlies, which prevail over the region at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather will likely continue in Tamil Nadu. A surge in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3°C above normal is expected for the next two days. According to extended-range predictions by dynamical models, the maximum temperatures will likely remain near normal over most parts of the state, ranging from 30°C to 34°C until March 6, stated a senior official with the RMC.

The meteorological department stated that the mercury will likely remain normal to slightly above normal in Tamil Nadu, with temperatures expected to range from 32°C to 36°C from March 7 to 13. Similarly, the minimum temperature may marginally increase in the coming days, especially in coastal and adjacent districts in the state.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the maximum temperature may rise by 2 to 3°C and may reach around 35°C over the next two days. However, weather officials stated that no abnormal temperature increase is expected for the coming days.

On the other hand, due to a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and its vicinity, which has become less marked, mist/haze is expected to prevail over isolated places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, during the early morning hours. Light to moderate rain is predicted over a few places in the southern districts for the next two to three days.

RAIN OR SHINE

TN likely to witness temperature increase by 2 to 3°C

However, no abnormal surge in temperature predicted

Southern districts may enjoy a light spell due to cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar

Early hours of the day may be misty at isolated pockets across the state, including Chennai