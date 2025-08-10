Hair for hope: Cherian Foundation pledges 10,000 wigs for cancer patients over 10 years

CHENNAI: Celebrating compassion, courage, and community, Cherian Foundation organised the second edition of the Gift Hair, Gift Confidence initiative on Saturday at the Adyar Cancer Institute. During the launch, the foundation pledged to donate 10,000 wigs over ten years. To date, they have provided 1,600 wigs, and with the second edition, they have donated a total of 1,900 wigs to hospitals across the country.

Sara Benjamin Cherian, trustee and campaign head of the Gift Hair, Gift Confidence initiative, told DT Next, “Initiatives like this will help the general public become aware of such missions. Nowadays, people are becoming more conscious and want to contribute to society's betterment. Hearing the word cancer alone makes patients scared and causes them to lose hope of survival at first. But, with early treatment, a courageous heart, and strong mental health, people can defeat the deadly disease.”

In India, hair is seen as an essential part of an individual's identity. In some communities, it is also linked to cultural values. That's why losing hair to cancer feels like a significant loss for patients, who also lose their confidence. “We want to set a positive tone and help patients feel confident and hopeful about themselves. Wearing a wig is a great way to hide the side effects of chemotherapy. There is also a study on how patients who wear wigs and face society with confidence respond positively to treatment,” she said.

Each wig is carefully crafted and distributed through a network of partner hospitals, CSR patrons, sustainable wig banks, and mission ambassadors, ensuring dignity and emotional support for each recipient. “We collaborate with schools to nurture future pillars with compassion and responsibility. We want this to be an ongoing initiative, and it is only possible through collective efforts,” added Sara.

Cherian Foundation has partnered with around 25 hospitals across India, especially those supporting the needy. “Gift Hair, Gift Confidence is not for those who can afford a wig, which costs Rs 8,000. Our focus is to provide wigs free of charge to people who cannot afford them. We also have wig banks, where used wigs are stored and sanitised for reuse,” she shared.

Luke Coutinho, an integrative and lifestyle coach, was the guest of honour for the event.