Guv Ravi approves 15 of 18 bills passed by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday gave assent to 15 out of 18 bills passed in the recent session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Among the three remaining bills, one bill has been passed to the President for approval, and two university-related bills are pending for Governor's assent, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The bill sent to the President for approval pertains to the registration of immovable properties, mandating the use of original documents.

Other pending bills include granting the government the authority to appoint a physical education assistant in universities, and another proposing to name a college in Kumbakonam late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Among the 15 bills that have received approval, one of them aims to provide representation to migrant workers in local government bodies.