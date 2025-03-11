Gusty winds and heavy rains disrupt flight operations at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Due to sudden rainfall with gusty wind in Chennai and suburban areas, 17 arrival and departure flights were late landing and departure at Chennai Airport.

At Chennai airport, 9 arrival flights circled in the air for over 30 minutes, unable to land. Also, 8 departing flights took off with a delay of the same 30 minutes.

Accordingly, The SriLankan Airlines flight from Sri Lanka that arrived in Chennai at 3 PM, the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru and Madurai, and five other flights from Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Durgapur, and Andaman continued to circle in the air for over 30 minutes.

Later, after the gusty wind and rain normal, the flights began landing one after another at Chennai Airport.

The departing flights from Chennai for Mumbai, Kolkata, Tiruchy, Rajamahendravaram, Madurai, Pune, Coimbatore, and Guwahati were delayed by over 30 minutes due to gusty winds and rains.