Gulf Airways flight from Bahrain to Chennai diverted after passenger falls ill mid-air

CHENNAI: A Gulf Airways flight from Bahrain to Chennai carrying 187 passengers made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport early on Monday (November 10), after a passenger suddenly fell ill mid-air.

The flight, which was scheduled to land in Chennai at 4:45 am, was diverted around 3:30 am to Mumbai to provide the passenger with urgent medical attention.

Following the medical emergency, the flight resumed its journey from Mumbai at 6:30 am with 186 passengers and arrived in Chennai at 8:40 am.

The delay caused a cascading effect with the return Gulf Airways flight from Chennai to Bahrain departing five hours late, at 10:30 am instead of the usual 5:35 am, leaving 164 passengers waiting at the Chennai airport.