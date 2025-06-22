Gujarat police arrest Chennai woman for bomb threat to Ahmedabad schools

CHENNAI: A team from the Gujarat police picked up a Chennai woman from Saligramam for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to two private schools in Ahmedabad last week.

In the emails sent to two schools, it was claimed that explosives were buried in the school and also alleged police inaction in a sexual harassment and dowry case in Hyderabad.

While the threats eventually turned out to be a hoax, Gujarat Cyber Crime took over investigations and traced the source from which the threats were sent and landed at a house in Saligramam where they probed the woman.

A team from KK Nagar police station coordinated with the Gujarat police and helped them secure the woman. Police searched the woman's residence and her father's residence in Kodambakkam. The woman was taken to Gujarat for further questioning while her father was let off after interrogation.