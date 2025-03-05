Guest workers held for snatching walkie talkie from traffic cop at Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Two men on a bike snatched a walkie-talkie set from a special sub-inspector (SSI) at Anna Nagar on Monday night. Police sources said that the SSI, Senthil Kumar is attached to Thirumangalam traffic police.

On Monday night, a team headed by the SSI were conducting vehicle checks near Anna Nagar (West) bus terminus when the incident happened.

On noticing a two-wheeler haphazardly approaching them, the SSI had waved his hands asking the rider to stop the vehicle. The person riding the bike had slowed down the bike as if he was stopping the vehicle but swerved and took off when the pillion rider snatched the walkie-talkie from SSI Senthil Kumar's hands.

The police team went on a futile chase, but could not secure the motorists.

Using CCTV footage, Police tracked the suspects, identified as Vasudev (28) of Rajasthan and Dinesh (27) of Nepal. They are working as construction labourers.

A probe revealed that the duo were inebriated when they snatched the communication device from the policeman.