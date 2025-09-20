Guduvanchery timber depot fire destroys stock worth lakhs

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a timber depot in Gandhinagar near Guduvancherry on Saturday morning, destroying wood stocks worth several lakhs of rupees and engulfing the surroundings with heavy smoke.

The depot, owned by Ramesh, manufactures wooden products such as doors, windows, beds, cupboards, and dining tables, employing more than 10 workers. On Friday night, the shop was closed as usual. However, in the early hours of Saturday, the depot suddenly caught fire, rapidly spreading through the stored timber.

Neighbours immediately alerted the owner and the Maraimalai Nagar fire station. Firefighters from Maraimalai Nagar and Mahindra City rushed to the spot and battled for over three hours before bringing the flames under control. Since the depot was stocked with timber, the entire premises were reduced to ashes.

Authorities estimate the loss to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Due to the thick smoke that lingered for hours, residents in Guduvancherry and nearby areas struggled to breathe, with elderly people, children, and those with respiratory problems severely affected. The fire was fully doused by around 7 am.

Initial investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit. Guduvancherry police have registered a case and are probing the incident.