CHENNAI: Hey Grok, can you name a few influential people who spread misinformation? Also, can you check if this is factually correct?­ These are a couple of questions X users pose to the Grok chatbot. Meanwhile, many people are generating Artificial Intelligence (AI)--augmented images using the popular Studio Ghibli style in ChatGPT’s latest model, GPT-4o. Though users are excited by the trend of uploading numerous pictures, a segment of people oppose using AI for artistic image generation, deeming it an “insult” to artists.

“The rise of Grok and Ghibli highlights the evolving landscape of AI and creativity. AI models are no longer just tools for automation; they are actively shaping how we consume and produce content. The sudden surge in popularity stems from their ability to push the boundaries of human-machine interaction, whether through context-aware conversational AI (Grok) or artistic generation (Ghibli). However, with such rapid adoption come challenges in ethics, ownership, and responsible use, which must be addressed to ensure AI continues to empower rather than replace human ingenuity,” states Harun Raseed Basheer, data engineer at Hitachi Solutions India Pvt Ltd and Microsoft MVP-Data Platform.

“From my perspective, this moment is pivotal; developers like myself are now challenged to think beyond traditional applications and explore how we can create AI that is not only intelligent but also empathetic, expressive, and accessible. What’s particularly inspiring is how this surge has ignited a new wave of creativity and curiosity, not just among developers but also among everyday users. People are more eager to experiment, ask deeper questions, and engage with AI in ways that transcend utility. It’s influencing the entire landscape by setting a precedent for more personality-driven, emotionally intelligent systems, opening up a whole new frontier for innovation,” shares Krithik Vijayakumar, CEO of Futura Robotics.

Hayao Miyazaki’s remarks on AI

Because of the hype surrounding the Ghibli trend, an old video of Hayao Miyazaki has resurfaced on social media. He is the co-founder of Studio Ghibli in Japan, known for iconic films, including Spirited Away, The Boy and the Heron, and The Wind Rises, among others. In the old video clip, Miyazaki addressed a group of animators regarding the impact of AI on art, claiming that the influence of AI on art is an insult to life itself and that he would never incorporate it into his works.

Many users sharing the video on their social media platforms are voicing their opposition to the use of the Ghibli prompt in ChatGPT and expressing a desire for the trend to come to an end soon.

Disrespect for artists, threat to environment

Bhavya Sundar, a Ghibli artist from Chennai, believes that it is deplorable for an artist. “Ghibli is a remarkable body of work, a legacy built over many years. It’s now trivialised into a mere filter, which disrespects Miyazaki’s passion for his creations. Hand-drawn animation is a labour-intensive process; it takes time to create just one frame,” says the artist, who disagrees with the notion that AI art is the future. “Human imperfections add unique beauty to art, and AI lacks that emotional depth,” she adds.

It is important to note that the environment is compromised each time an image is generated within minutes of uploading. “The carbon footprint is enormous, contributing to the destruction of resources,” states Guru Subramanian, a custom software engineer.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently expressed on his X platform the need for people to slow down on the trend, as employees are running low on rest and the systems are overheating. However, he has also made the bot available for free, which has led to an influx of new users.

The ‘Grok’king effect

Unlike many other chatbots, Grok captured the public’s attention with its spontaneous and factual responses. People began using it to assess the accuracy of statements made by influencers and politicians. “To provide an immediate response, the bot employs Retrieval Augmentation, allowing it to reference the internet and swiftly answer queries. Moreover, it is the prompts that help these bots train themselves,” Harish shares.

Amid all this, concerns about data privacy arise. “As with any AI-powered conversational model, Grok likely collects some level of user data to enhance personalisation and performance. The real issue lies in how that data is stored, processed, and protected. Users should retain control over their ability to manage or delete their data. Moreover, there should be strict compliance with privacy laws to align with GDPR, CCPA, and other global regulations,” Harun states.

A ploy for something big?

Privacy-related loopholes have sparked concerns that the Ghibli trend could serve as a ploy for something bigger orchestrated by OpenAI. When asked about this, Guru elucidates, “People, out of their concerns, have granted the software access to their pictures. Many experts suspect that OpenAI might utilise this facial data to train models in the future. However, this remains unclear at present. Normally, it would be impossible for them to acquire such billions of data points. It’s up to individuals to carefully read the terms and conditions before granting access. Not just this company, but with the rise of AI, many applications have emerged that may engage in data mining.” He adds that if the situation continues unchecked, there could be privacy breaches, and no legal recourse could be provided since users volunteer their data willingly.

On the other hand, Harish SG, a security research engineer, insists that the current collection of facial data does not pose an immediate threat because organisations adhere to certain guidelines. “Many AI applications collect users’ facial data under the guise of transforming images, which could potentially lead to data selling,” he opines.

Ways to co-exist

Harish feels transparency is the most significant issue. “One way to mitigate digital threats is by using local security models in our systems, which would secure the data. Currently, we rely on models hosted by companies, which can easily lead to data mining. However, achieving this goal remains a long-term endeavour,” he explains.

Harun suggests several key points for embracing AI as augmentation rather than replacement. “People must recognise AI’s limitations and strengths to use it effectively. AI should assist in decision-making rather than function with complete autonomy. Developers should design it with transparency, explainability, and accountability in mind. Well-defined AI policies can prevent misuse while ensuring fairness, and we must understand that the future is not AI versus humans — it’s AI alongside humans. Co-creation, rather than competition, will shape the next era of AI,” he urges.

Privacy and intellectual property concerns

Krithik agrees that artists’ perspectives on AI are valid and believes that appropriate regulations could guarantee that original creators are respected, credited, and safeguarded. “AI art is more akin to calculated mimicry, a patchwork stitched together from its training data. The ethical use of AI in creative spaces can serve as a tool for collaboration rather than a threat to human expression,” he remarks. Harun adds, “Without robust privacy safeguards, AI adoption will encounter regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy must be a core principle, not an afterthought.” Validating artists’ concerns, he suggests, “AI can replicate styles but lacks the lived experiences, emotions, and intentions behind human-crafted art. Regulations alone aren’t enough; a more balanced approach is crucial. We need to ensure that AI models respect copyright and original artwork and that artists are compensated. Rather than replacing artists, AI should serve as an assistive tool to enhance creativity instead of diminishing it.” Copyright laws should be updated and specified. There should be no room for ambiguity, and royalties should be mandated for artists for each image generated.

Vox Pop

Breach of privacy

Initially, I was excited about transforming my picture into an Anime image. However, after some time, I realised there was a chance of a data breach, so I stopped using it. It is disheartening to see many people jumping on the trend without understanding what they are compromising just to stay relevant.

Shanmugi, UPSC aspirant

Consent matters

It is morally unethical to use an artist’s lifetime work and turn it into a filter. As an artist, I am against the rise of AI in art for multiple reasons, primarily because it takes away the human connection from art itself. I am baffled that people still call it AI-generated art. Having previously worked as a data engineer, I oppose AI taking over creative fields, as it reduces the time spent on artistic work.

Sundar, artist

For the environment

As a big fan of Studio Ghibli, I think this trend is an insult to the artists. More than that, it is harming the environment because ChatGPT consumes a significant amount of energy. It is said that AI uses the equivalent of one bottle of water just to generate a 100-word email. Since we are already facing an energy crisis, I have decided to stay away from this trend.

Smrithi S, content creator

Art losing its prominence

It takes months to create a single scene using hand-drawn art. But now, it happens within seconds. It is disappointing to see people who don’t even know about Studio Ghibli jumping on the trend just to follow the crowd. People are curious to generate their images in Anime style, but this is causing art to lose its significance and value.