Green Line: Metro Rail services at 15-min frequency from Sept 15-19

CHENNAI: Due to phase II construction above Vadapalani Metro station, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced temporary changes in train services on the green line between Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar stations from September 15-19.

Between 5 am and 6 am only on the dates mentioned, the regular Metro train service will be operated at a 14-minute frequency between St Thomas Mount and Ashok Nagar.

The service will be operated at a 14-minute frequency between Airport and Ashok Nagar, and at a 7-minute frequency between Central Metro and Koyambedu Metro station.

There will be no service change in the blue line schedule or frequency (Wimco Nagar to Airport via AG-DMS).

Additionally, train services will be temporarily suspended between Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar Metro stations from 5 am and 6 am from September 15-19. To assist passengers during the said time, a dedicated feeder service between these two stations will be operated every 10 minutes between 5 am and 6 am.

After 6 am, the regular Metro train schedule (weekday/Saturday/Sunday timetable) will be followed across both green and blue lines.