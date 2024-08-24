Begin typing your search...

    Green chillies and Ooty carrots get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 24.08.2024

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Aug 2024 5:01 AM GMT
    Koyambedu Wholesale market (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Saturday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

    Beans whose price has been seeing variations recently saw a rise of Rs 10 today. They were sold at Rs 45 per kg yesterday and Rs 55 per kg today.

    The price of green chillies saw a sudden drop today. They were sold for Rs 50 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 60 yesterday, marking a difference of Rs 10. Last week, green chillies were priced at Rs 80 per kg.

    Similarly, Ooty carrots too recorded a Rs 10 price drop on Saturday. From Rs 110 per kg on August 21, the rate went down to Rs 100 per kg today.

    The ongoing weather conditions and supply chain disruptions suggest that prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.

